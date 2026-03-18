Heavy rain, strong winds hit parts of Karachi

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi on Wednesday night, hours after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a westerly wave was likely to bring rainy weather to the metropolis and other parts of Sindh

According to DawnNewsTV, heavy rainfall was reported in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulzar-i-Hijri, North Karachi, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Saddar, Tower, Shahrah-i-Faisal, I I Chundrigar Road, Federal B Area, Hassan Square, Manghopir, Site area, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Defence and Clifton.

Earlier in the day, the PMD said that a “westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country”.

For Karachi division, the Met Office forecast “partly cloudy and chances of wind thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls” for both Wednesday and Thursday (March 18-19).

On Friday, the PMD predicted “mostly sunny” weather with temperatures reaching highs of 28-30°C, while minimum temperatures and humidity would remain the same. “A northeasterly wind is forecast to turn southwesterly,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Met Office also predicted showers in other parts of Sindh for the next two days.

“Rain/thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated hailstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls” was forecast in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu districts,” it said.

“Rain/thunderstorm with strong winds” were also likely in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur districts today and tomorrow with occasional gaps,” it added.

“Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period,” the PMD warned, advising farmers to manage their crops “according to the prevailing weather conditions”.