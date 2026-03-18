E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Iran FM says if he is killed, there would ‘ultimately be someone else to take the position’

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 11:27am
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During his interview with Al Jazeera, FM Abbas Araghchi pointed to the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, noting that despite the huge national loss, “the system continued”.

“We have not had anyone more important than the leader himself, and even the leader was martyred, yet the system continued to work and immediately provided a replacement,” the foreign minister said.

“If anyone else is martyred, it will be the same,” he added.

“If the foreign minister were ever to be martyred, there would ultimately be someone else to take the position.”

Asked if Araghchi was afraid that he would be targeted, the top diplomat replied, “Anyone could become a target.”

Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi speaks during an interview with Al Jazeera, which was aired on March 18, 2026. — screengrab via Al Jazeera
Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi speaks during an interview with Al Jazeera, which was aired on March 18, 2026. — screengrab via Al Jazeera
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