READ: Asian countries switch to coal as Iran war chokes LNG supply

Asian utilities are boosting coal-fired power generation to cut costs and safeguard energy supply, industry officials say, as the US-Israeli war on Iran chokes LNG shipments and soaring prices threaten to suppress LNG demand.

Pakistan aims to further boost power generated from domestic sources after solar additions helped it avoid a repeat of the LNG supply volatility behind widespread outages following Russia’s 2022 Ukraine invasion, Power Minister Awais Leghari said.

“With a reduction in LNG generation, plants running on locally mined coal will be able to produce more during off-peak hours,” Leghari told Reuters.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines is ramping up coal-fired power and slashing LNG-fired output, while Vietnam’s EVN told Reuters last week it is negotiating coal supply and Thailand is boosting generation from its largest coal plant to preserve LNG.

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