E-Paper | March 17, 2026

READ: Asian countries switch to coal as Iran war chokes LNG supply

Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 04:16pm
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Asian utilities are boosting coal-fired power generation to cut costs and safeguard energy supply, industry officials say, as the US-Israeli war on Iran chokes LNG shipments and soaring prices threaten to suppress LNG demand.

Pakistan aims to further boost power generated from domestic sources after solar additions helped it avoid a repeat of the LNG supply volatility behind widespread outages following Russia’s 2022 Ukraine invasion, Power Minister Awais Leghari said.

“With a reduction in LNG generation, plants running on locally mined coal will be able to produce more during off-peak hours,” Leghari told Reuters.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines is ramping up coal-fired power and slashing LNG-fired output, while Vietnam’s EVN told Reuters last week it is negotiating coal supply and Thailand is boosting generation from its largest coal plant to preserve LNG.

Read more here.

A tanker ship is moored at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Sodegaura, Chiba prefecture on March 17, 2026. — AFP
A tanker ship is moored at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Sodegaura, Chiba prefecture on March 17, 2026. — AFP
Iran Israel War

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