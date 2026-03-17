Pakistan envoy thanks Tehran for extending ‘full facilitation’ to Islamabad for bilateral, transit trade

Islamabad’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir has said Pakistan was “extending the best possible cooperation to Tehran to ensure that our trade remains unaffected” during the ongoing war.

In a post on X, Mudassir thanked the Iranian government for “extending full facilitation to Pakistan’s trade to Iran — as well as transit trade through Iran — during challenging times”.

“The land borders between Pakistan and Iran are working optimally and Green Channels at various border points are functional supporting swift movement of commodities on both sides,” he said.

Speaking about trade, he said: “The issues of congestion are also being addressed through mutual efforts. The embassy is in touch with both the official and the private stakeholders — in Pakistan & in Iran — for immediate trade facilitation.”