E-Paper | March 17, 2026

PSX slips below 150,000 on ME crisis

Muhammad Kashif Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:00am
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KARACHI: Amid persistent volatile conditions arising from the Middle East conflict and border tensions with Afghanistan, the Pakistan Stock Excha­nge (PSX) on Monday ex­­p­erienced a significant dec­line as investors panicked and sold off their positions towards the end of the holy month in view of an uncertain economic outlook, pushing the ben­ch­mark KSE-100 index below the 150,000-point milestone.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), said the PSX extended its losing streak with the index declining by 4,687.51 points or 3.05 per cent to close at 149,178.66.

Investor sentiment remained under pressure amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Concerns grew over potential disruptions to global oil shipments through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global energy supplies. Any instability in this corridor could trigger heightened volatility in oil markets and amplify broader economic uncertainty.

On the domestic front, investor confidence remained fragile due to uncertainty about a potential adjustment to domestic fuel prices, which may have wider implications for inflation and corporate profitability.

Index loses 4,687 points to 149,178

Additionally, investors remained cautious amid a delay in reaching a staff-level agreement in the third review of Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility with the Internat­ional Monetary Fund, as the outcome could influence the country’s fiscal outlook and future policy direction.

Topline Securities Ltd said the market remained under pressure with the index largely trading in negative territory as investors adopted a cautious approach amid ongoing volatility in international oil prices.

Market activity remained relatively subdued, reflecting limited investor participation. The total trading volume fell below the 300-million-share mark to 298m shares. However, the traded value surged 37.40pc to Rs20.8 billion.

Among the major index-heavy constituents, Fauji Fertiliser Company, United Bank Ltd, Engro Holdings, Hub Power Company, and Habib Bank Ltd emerged as the key laggards, collectively dragging the benchmark index down by approximately 1,881 points during the session.

On the volume front, K-Electric Limited led the activity chart, with over 18 million shares traded during the day, making it the most actively traded stock of the session.

The market may remain under pressure amid hei­ghtened geopolitical tensions. However, any signs of de-escalation on this front could help improve investor sentiment and provide support to the market.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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