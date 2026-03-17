E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Kashif named coach for Rugby 7s event

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
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LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) on Monday appointed Kashif Khawaja as coach of the national team for the Central Asia-South Asia Rugby 7s Tournament, starting in Tashkent from May 26.

“Kashif brings with him over 25 years of experience in rugby both as a player and coach. His contribution to the sport, both on and off the field, has been commendable,” the PRU said in a press release issued here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the PRU named Jahangir Nawaz as the strength and conditioning coach of the national team.

“Jahangir has been associated with the PRU for over a decade, and has previously offered his services as part of the strength and conditioning team,” the PRU said.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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