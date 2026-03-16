Israel police says shrapnel from missiles, interceptors fell in Jerusalem holy sites

Israeli police say they have found missile and interceptor fragments at holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City, including areas near the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, AFP reports.

“During the recent missile salvo fired from Iran toward Jerusalem, several intercepts occurred over the city,” the police said.

The forces said it had located “fragments of missiles and interceptor debris, some of significant size, at multiple sites in the Old City, including the Temple Mount complex, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre complex, and the Jewish Quarter”.

AFP journalists also saw missile debris which had hit the roof of a residential building in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.