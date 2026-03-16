Eid shoppers opt for ready-made garments owing to overcharging by tailors

PESHAWAR: With Eidul Fitr approaching and festive preparations in full swing, bustling markets across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are witnessing an unusual mix of excitement and frustration in the wake of overcharging by tailors.

While families rush to complete shopping for the joyous occasion, many shoppers complain that soaring tailoring charges and closed booking lists have dampened their Eid spirit.

In major cities including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Kohat, Swabi and Nowshera tailoring shops are flooded with orders.

However, customers say the rush has also triggered a sharp rise in stitching rates. Tailors who normally charge moderate fees are now demanding Rs2,000 to Rs2,500 per suit, while some shops have already stopped accepting new orders altogether.

For many residents, the sudden spike in prices has made it difficult to get new clothes stitched in time for Eid.

Tailors have started charging almost double rate as compared to normal days, said Prof Naveed Farooq, a resident of Peshawar.

When I visited several shops, I found the rates too high. Instead of paying these charges, I decided to buy ready-made clothes.

Like Farooq, several customers believe the district administration should monitor tailoring charges during the peak Eid season.

They argue that without proper oversight, shoppers are left with limited options during the busiest days of Ramazan.

The narrow streets of Peshawar’s historic markets particularly Faqirabad, Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Karimpura and the old interior city are filled with the constant hum of sewing machines. Inside the shops, piles of colourful fabrics await stitching as tailors work late into the night to meet deadlines.

Zubair Afridi, a tailor in Faqirabad, said that the demand this Ramazan has been extraordinary. Compared to normal months, we have received almost double the number of orders, he said.

Even after we stop taking bookings, customers keep requesting us to stitch their clothes before Eid.

To manage the pressure, many shop owners have hired additional workers and extended their working hours. However tailors insist that the higher charges are not simply about profit.

Electricity bills, rent, labour wages and stitching materials have all become expensive, explained Siyar Khan, a tailor from Pabbi in Nowshera.

We also face power outages, so we have to run generators to keep working. During the Eid rush we work day and night to complete orders, so the charges naturally increase.

Despite these explanations, many shoppers remain unhappy in Peshawar due to increased tailor charges.

Faraz Khan, a resident of Wapda Town, said he spent hours searching for a tailor willing to accept his order but returned home disappointed.

Almost every tailor shop told me their booking was closed, he said.

Unable to find a tailor in time, people plan to buy a ready-made white shalwar kameez and pair it with a traditional Peshawari chappal.

The shift toward ready-made garments is becoming increasingly common, especially among busy customers.

Jan Nisar, a Pakistani transporter based in Dubai, said he ordered Eid outfits for himself and his family through an online platform.

Online shopping offers more variety and saves time during Ramazan, he said, adding that he also purchased two suits as gifts for his nephew in Dubai.

As the countdown to Eidul Fitr continues, residents across the province hope that authorities will step in to regulate prices and ensure fair practices.

Until then, many shoppers are adjusting their plans as some are paying extra cost for stitched outfits, while others are turning to ready-made garments to celebrate the festival with style and simplicity.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026