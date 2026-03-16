Trump, Starmer discuss Hormuz blockage in war: UK

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have held talks about the “importance” of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, currently blocked by Iran, the UK leader’s office has said, according to AFP.

“The leaders discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement.

Starmer also “expressed his condolences for the American service personnel who have lost their lives during the conflict”, the statement said.