Iran is not responsible for attacks on Saudi oil sector: ambassador

Iran is not responsible for the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, including the Ras Tanura refinery on the east coast and dozens of attempted drone attacks on the Shaybah oil field in the desert near the UAE border, Tehran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati tells Reuters.

“Iran is not the party responsible for these attacks, and if Iran had carried them out, it would have announced it,” he said.

He did not say who had carried out the attacks. Saudi Defence Ministry statements have not assigned blame for individual incidents. Enayati said Iran was only attacking US and Israeli targets and interests.

His message to Gulf states was that the war “has been imposed on us and the region.” To resolve the conflict, the US and Israel must halt their attacks and regional countries should not be involved, while international guarantees must be secured to prevent their recurrence, he said.