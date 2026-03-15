THIS refers to the letter ‘Documented economy’ (Feb 23). For obvious reasons, our tax-evading traders, smugglers and other such ‘nation-lovers’ will strongly resist the introduction of a cashless economy. It will surprise the tax collectors to know that there are restaurants in posh areas that have banners showing ‘cash only’ and ‘credit/debit cards not accepted’ announcements. In such cases, the only thing is for tax inspectors to raid such places and seal them.

However, in malls, supermarkets and registered outlets, the government can impose a surcharge on cash payments above Rs2,000, thus increasing its revenue and also encouraging people to pay by credit or debit cards. Payment of utility bills by cheques or through online apps should be encouraged.

People buy groceries worth more than Rs20,000 at a time. Such people will not at all mind paying extra if they are charged five per cent more by the government.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026