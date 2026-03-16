Building strong foundations

For decades, China has served as a key anchor of the global economy. Its long-term development planning and meticulously crafted growth strategy offer valuable lessons for countries such as Pakistan, which continue to struggle with economic stability and structural reform.

Despite global uncertainty triggered by United States tariffs, geopolitical conflicts that have disrupted supply chains and pushed up energy prices, and the lingering economic impact of the pandemic, China has maintained an average growth rate of about 5.3 per cent over the past five years. This resilience has come even as the country faces mounting domestic challenges, including weak consumption, an ageing population and a prolonged downturn in the property sector.

Against this backdrop, Beijing has cut its economic growth target for 2026 to 4.5–5pc, the lowest expansion goal since 1991, from 5pc last year. The modest target reflects a deliberate shift toward slower but more sustainable, high-quality growth, prioritising innovation and structural reform over large-scale stimulus that could heighten financial risks.

As Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, the president of the Centre for Knowledge and Public Policy, notes, “A growth range of 4.5–5pc reflects the leadership’s shift from high-speed to high-quality growth and its focus on balancing development with security.”

Beijing seems to be preparing for a period of moderate but sustainable growth, placing an emphasis on domestic consumption and long-term structural reform

The targets and policy priorities were unveiled during the country’s annual “Two Sessions”, the meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which set the political and economic agenda for the year. The sessions also reviewed the broad direction of the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), focusing on industrial modernisation, innovation-driven growth, resilient supply chains and higher productivity.

The report warned that geopolitical tensions are rising and that multilateralism and free trade are under growing pressure. “While recognising our achievements, we are also clear-eyed about the difficulties and challenges we face,” Premier Li Qiang said while presenting the government work report before President Xi Jinping and thousands of delegates.

At home, policymakers acknowledge that the imbalance between strong industrial supply and weak demand has become acute. The property market remains in a prolonged adjustment phase, and weak household sentiment continues to constrain consumption.

It is for this reason that boosting domestic consumption has emerged as a central policy priority. Beijing has announced measures to encourage spending, including trade-in subsidies and targeted support for household purchases such as cars and appliances. These policies are part of a broader strategy to rebalance the economy away from heavy reliance on exports and investment.

China’s leadership increasingly sees consumer demand as the key to long-term economic stability. While exports have helped sustain growth in recent years, policymakers recognise that a durable growth model requires stronger household spending. The new five-year plan places renewed emphasis on raising consumption in the economy.

China’s commerce minister has also said that the country’s consumer market has already become the largest in the world under the 14th Five-Year Plan when measured by purchasing power parity.

Alongside efforts to boost consumption, Beijing is accelerating its push toward technological self-reliance and innovation. The blueprint calls for decisive breakthroughs in cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

Plans include expanding national computing capacity, building large artificial intelligence computing clusters and creating a nationwide digital infrastructure linking data centres across the country. “Authorities are likely to support innovation, social services and consumption through targeted fiscal measures while preserving room for future policy manoeuvre,” Dr Khan adds.

These initiatives reflect China’s ambition to build a complete domestic technology ecosystem and reduce dependence on foreign components, particularly in critical industries such as semiconductors. They also form a central pillar of the country’s effort to upgrade its industrial base and strengthen competitiveness amid intensifying geopolitical rivalry.

In this context, GDP targets have become somewhat less central to China’s policymaking than in the past. The leadership’s broader focus has shifted from simply pursuing rapid expansion to ensuring sustainable, resilient growth.

Fiscal policy, meanwhile, will remain supportive but measured. Authorities have signalled continued government spending and infrastructure investment, while avoiding large-scale stimulus that could worsen debt vulnerabilities. The fiscal deficit target has been maintained at 4pc of GDP, roughly the same as last year’s.

Even so, the new growth target represents only a modest slowdown. China’s longer-term ambitions remain intact. The government work report reaffirmed the goal of doubling per capita GDP by 2035 compared with 2020, a milestone that would place China firmly among the ranks of moderately developed economies.

Economists estimate that achieving this objective would require average annual growth of around 4.3pc over the next decade — a pace broadly consistent with the new target range.

Taken together, the outcomes of the Two Sessions suggest that Beijing is preparing for a period of more moderate but more sustainable growth, placing greater emphasis on domestic consumption, technological capability and long-term structural reform. As Dr Khan emphasises, “Seeking progress while maintaining stability, consolidating the foundation for economic recovery and expanding high-level opening-up will remain major areas of focus.”

For developing economies like Pakistan in search of a stable path to growth, the evolving Chinese model underpins that the quality of economic expansion — rather than speed alone — can be the foundation for sustainable progress.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 16th, 2026