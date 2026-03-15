Felling of trees for Tirah uplift schemes attracts criticism

KHYBER: Tribal elders, politicians and civil society activists have resented the felling of trees in Tirah Valley, saying the activity is being carried out for development work.

Videos shared on social media showed men indiscriminately chop down walnut, apple, apricot and peaches trees with sharp axes and saws.

Residents complained that authorities began building a 15km road connecting Malakdinkhel, Narhaw and Bar Qambarkhel to Haidar Kandaw at a time when the majority of the local population had gone to Bara and Peshawar due to the deteriorating law and order situation.

They said that over 30,000 families had abandoned their homes for security reasons, while more Akkakhel families were scheduled to evacuate the area in coming days.

Elders, activists complain activity being carried out as most residents have left valley for security reasons

Shareef Khan, a Malakdinkhel resident, told Dawn that while a large number of trees were chopped down to pave the way for road construction and expansion, many more and very old trees were felled by the contractors in the nearby localities.

He insisted that some century-old walnut trees in the local graveyard were chopped down before being loaded onto vehicles for sale both in Bara and Peshawar.

Sadeequllah, another Tirah resident, who currently lives in Bara, complained that residents were denied their precious asset of fruit and other trees which they had kept and nurtured for decades.

He said that he failed to understand who ordered the execution of development schemes when there was talk of a military operation in the valley that forced thousands of families to leave their houses.

The resident insisted that Tirah people had the right to be taken into confidence about any utilisation of their land, orchards and forest for such development projects.

Reports suggest that the 24-strong jirga of Tirah elders, who had negotiated the evacuation and compensation issues with the government, also expressed displeasure at the felling of trees for development schemes.

A group representing the jirga met the inspector general of Frontier Corps in Peshawar and raised the issue. Bara residents told Dawn that pickup vans and trucks with felled trees came to the local timber markets on a daily basis with no check from authorities.

They complained that while ordinary people were not allowed to go to the valley, illegal tree cutters and dealers were provided with “free access” to the region through checkposts.

The residents criticised the forest department for adopting complete silence on the matter.

Local elders and civil society activists urged authorities to ensure immediate halt to the felling of trees in the valley.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026