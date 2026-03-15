CM directs depts to finalise uplift schemes by June 14

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Saturday directed all provincial departments to finalise PC-1 documents for development schemes proposed under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2026–27 by June 2026.

He emphasised that the upcoming ADP would serve as a comprehensive roadmap for the province’s inclusive and sustainable development, with special priority accorded to underdeveloped districts.

The chief minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the Planning and Development Department via video link from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad, read an official statement issued from the chief minister secretariat.

While speaking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that the ADP 2026–27 would be designed to promote balanced development across the province, ensuring that historically neglected districts received focused attention.

Says ADP 2026–27 to be designed to promote ‘balanced development’

He said that the upcoming development portfolio would prioritise public safety and law and order, employment generation, education, healthcare and the provision of essential public services and infrastructure.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the fund releases and expenditures under the ADP 2025–26 as well as on the preliminary framework for the ADP 2026–27.

Participants were informed that no funds had so far been released by the federal government during the current fiscal year for the accelerated development programme for the merged districts.

“However, the provincial government has allocated and released Rs29.6 billion for development schemes under the programme to sustain ongoing development activities in the merged districts,” the statement read.

The meeting was further informed that 67 percent of the funds released under the ADP 2025–26 had already been utilised.

According to the official statement, participants of the meeting were informed that 218 high-priority projects were expected to be completed during the next fiscal year.

It read that under the proposed ADP 2026–27, approximately 80 percent of the allocation would be dedicated to ongoing projects, while 20 percent would be reserved for new development initiatives.

The meeting was informed that the upcoming ADP would include the Rs1 trillion Roshan Qabail Package for the merged districts, aimed at accelerating socio-economic development in the region.

Key proposed initiatives under the programme include the establishment of a health city, afforestation under the Ehsaas Jungle Programme, establishment of Tribal Medical College and a Tribal University, virtual classrooms, bag free schools, introduction of artificial intelligence in school curricula and an Integrated Development Package for Upper Chitral.

The official statement read that additional initiatives include expansion of the Panagah network, expansion of the Zamung Kor network and establishment of dedicated schools for children with special needs.

“The programme also proposes a self-employment scheme for persons with disabilities, the Khyber Safari Train project, expansion of the Bus Rapid Transit system to divisional headquarters, completion of Safe City projects and the establishment of a Cyber Security Operations Centre,” it read.

The meeting was attended by provincial adviser on finance Muzammil Aslam, special assistant to the chief minister on information and public relations Shafi Jan, chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, additional chief secretary planning and development Islam Zeb and administrative secretaries of the relevant departments.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026