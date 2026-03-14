Israel and Lebanon expected to hold direct talks in coming days: report

Israel and Lebanon are expected to hold direct talks in the coming days, their first since the start of the Iran war that has drawn Lebanon deeper into conflict, Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, according to Reuters.

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be involved in the talks that may be held in Paris or in Cyprus, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s confidant Ron Dermer leading the Israeli delegation, Haaretz reports.