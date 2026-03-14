PHOTOS: Tehran residents examine their damaged homes following US-Israeli strikes Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 07:52pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel A cat looks for food in a house which destroyed by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran on March 14. — Reuters A woman looks at her house which was destroyed by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran on March 14. — Reuters An Iranian man stands inside his house which was damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran on March 14. — Reuters