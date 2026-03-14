E-Paper | March 14, 2026

UN chief says ‘diplomatic avenues’ available to stop Lebanon conflict

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 07:48pm
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UN chief Antonio Guterres has said on a visit to Beirut that diplomatic channels remained open to end Israel’s war on Lebanon and urged the international community to support the country.

“There is no military solution, only diplomacy, dialogue and full implementation of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. The diplomatic avenues are available, including through my special coordinator for Lebanon… and through key member states,” he said.

“My message to the international community is simply step up your engagement, empower the Lebanese state and support the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure the capabilities and resources they need,” he added.

A woman covers their family’s tent from the rain, as they have been living on a street along the corniche overlooking the sea, in Beirut, Lebanon on March 14, 2026. — Reuters
A woman covers their family’s tent from the rain, as they have been living on a street along the corniche overlooking the sea, in Beirut, Lebanon on March 14, 2026. — Reuters
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