UN chief says ‘diplomatic avenues’ available to stop Lebanon conflict

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said on a visit to Beirut that diplomatic channels remained open to end Israel’s war on Lebanon and urged the international community to support the country.

“There is no military solution, only diplomacy, dialogue and full implementation of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. The diplomatic avenues are available, including through my special coordinator for Lebanon… and through key member states,” he said.

“My message to the international community is simply step up your engagement, empower the Lebanese state and support the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure the capabilities and resources they need,” he added.