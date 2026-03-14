Six terrorists dead after CTD action in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Six terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

The operation was conducted by the police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) within the limits of the Serai Gambila police station.

Lakki Marwat District Police Officer (DPO) Nazir Khan confirmed that CTD commandos reached the Shagai rural area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.

According to a CTD statement, the terrorists opened fire when law enforcers approached their hideouts, triggering a fierce gun battle.

The exchange of fire lasted around 40 minutes, during which six terrorists were neutralised.

The statement said the identification process of the slain terrorists was underway and action would be taken against their facilitators once it was completed.

Law enforcers also seized four Kalashnikovs with magazines and ammunition, two 9mm pistols, eight hand grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The bodies of the terrorists were shifted to a hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed and Additional Inspector General CTD congratulated the CTD Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) teams for the successful operation and praised their professionalism and timely action.

The IGP said the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain and that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026