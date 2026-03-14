Pakistan hits more terror targets in Afghanistan

• Information minister says 70 locations in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar targeted in overnight air strikes • Forces repulse three ‘rudimentary’ drones sent by Afghans over Kohat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan carried out overnight air strikes against terrorist positions and support locations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, the government said on Friday.

Security sources confirmed that the action was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, which was launched following unprovoked Afghan aggression against Pakistan late last month.

In a post on X, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan had successfully targeted 70 terrorist-affiliated installations in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar, including logistic bases and camps that “directly or indirectly support terrorism from inside Afghanistan”.

A video posted by the minister alongside his statement appeared to show footage of several Afghan positions being hit, including the Tarawo terrorist camp in Kandahar and the Sher-e-Nau terrorist camp in Paktia province.

In addition, air strikes also targeted fuel storage sites near Kandahar airfield, and the 313 Corps ammunition dump in Kabul.

Giving updates on Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, the information minister said the country’s armed forces had killed 663 Afghan Taliban operatives and injured more than 887.

He added that 249 check posts had been destroyed, while 44 were captured.

The minister also said that 224 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns had been obliterated.

“No civilian population or civilian infrastructure was targeted, as falsely propagated by Afghan regime officials and media,” he asserted.

Drones repulsed

In response, the Afghan Taliban regime claimed to have launched drones against Pakistan.Quoting the Taliban’s defence ministry, Afghan outlet Tolo News claimed that it had targeted military infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the information ministry, Taliban backed terrorists tried to use three “rudimentary drones” in Kohat, which were brought down by security forces “using effective electronic warfare countermeasures”.

Two civilians were injured by the falling debris, it added.

“Initial analysis reveals that the objects are suspected to be off-the-shelf, observation type drones modified to carry some [kind of] explosive [material]. The Taliban later claimed responsibility,” it added.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026