E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Pakistan hits more terror targets in Afghanistan

Dawn Report Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:33am
DAMAN: An Afghan Taliban fighter looks on as flames and smoke rise from an oil depot near Kandahar airport, which was targeted in overnight Pakistani air strikes against terrorist targets.—AFP
DAMAN: An Afghan Taliban fighter looks on as flames and smoke rise from an oil depot near Kandahar airport, which was targeted in overnight Pakistani air strikes against terrorist targets.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• Information minister says 70 locations in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar targeted in overnight air strikes • Forces repulse three ‘rudimentary’ drones sent by Afghans over Kohat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan carried out overnight air strikes against terrorist positions and support locations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, the government said on Friday.

Security sources confirmed that the action was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, which was launched following unprovoked Afghan aggression against Pakistan late last month.

In a post on X, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan had successfully targeted 70 terrorist-affiliated installations in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar, including logistic bases and camps that “directly or indirectly support terrorism from inside Afghanistan”.

A video posted by the minister alongside his statement appeared to show footage of several Afghan positions being hit, including the Tarawo terrorist camp in Kandahar and the Sher-e-Nau terrorist camp in Paktia province.

In addition, air strikes also targeted fuel storage sites near Kandahar airfield, and the 313 Corps ammunition dump in Kabul.

Giving updates on Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, the information minister said the country’s armed forces had killed 663 Afghan Taliban operatives and injured more than 887.

He added that 249 check posts had been destroyed, while 44 were captured.

The minister also said that 224 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns had been obliterated.

“No civilian population or civilian infrastructure was targeted, as falsely propagated by Afghan regime officials and media,” he asserted.

Drones repulsed

In response, the Afghan Taliban regime claimed to have launched drones against Pakistan.Quoting the Taliban’s defence ministry, Afghan outlet Tolo News claimed that it had targeted military infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the information ministry, Taliban backed terrorists tried to use three “rudimentary drones” in Kohat, which were brought down by security forces “using effective electronic warfare countermeasures”.

Two civilians were injured by the falling debris, it added.

“Initial analysis reveals that the objects are suspected to be off-the-shelf, observation type drones modified to carry some [kind of] explosive [material]. The Taliban later claimed responsibility,” it added.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Chinese diplomacy
14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Dawn News English
Subscribe