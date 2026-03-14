E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Public-private partnership framework reviewed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:36am
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LAHORE: All departments will receive technical assistance from three central strategic units from next month and each department has been asked to present a comprehensive preliminary plan for its projects, says Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She was chairing a review meeting on the new public-private partnership framework and upcoming projects in Punjab on Friday.

During the meeting, all departments were directed to take initiative in developing public-private partnership projects. It was told that the Punjab Public-Private Partnership Authority and policy framework had been established and the departments had been asked to submit project proposals.

The meeting decided to establish public-private partnership teams within departments to facilitate projects development with the support of the authority. Each public-private partnership unit would consist of three experts – a technical specialist, a financial expert, and a legal adviser.

Departments would be responsible for identifying projects and completing the initial processing. They were also instructed to establish permanent departmental the public-private partnership units to manage such initiatives.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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