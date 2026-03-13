Indian rupee hits record low as investors fret energy supply risks

The Indian rupee fell to a lifetime low on worries that sustained high oil prices would heighten risks for India’s economy as the war in the Middle East rages on, injecting turbulence into global financial markets, reports Reuters.

The rupee fell to 92.39 per dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 92.3575 hit in the previous session.

The currency has declined over 1 per cent since the Iran war started, but has fared better than some of its emerging market peers on account of market interventions by the Reserve Bank of India.