E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Kim test-fires handguns during visit to munitions factory

Reuters Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:58am
Kim Jong Un test-fires a new pistol in a shooting gallery at an undisclosed location in North Korea.—AFP
Kim Jong Un test-fires a new pistol in a shooting gallery at an undisclosed location in North Korea.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a munitions factory on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported, releasing photographs that showed him touring the facility with his teenage daughter and the pair test-firing handguns.

During the visit, Kim oversaw firearms production and called for modernisation of the process, KCNA said. The factory is “playing a very important role in increasing the combat efficiency of the army,” Kim was quoted as saying.

He emphasised a need to expand the production capacity of the factory “in a far-sighted way,” according to KCNA. Kim, who frequently tries to show off the nuclear-armed state’s military prowess, was recently shown overseeing the test-firing of a strategic cruise missile on a newly launched destroyer, according to KCNA.

Kim’s daughter, known as Ju Ae, accompanied her father during the visit to the munitions factory, state media photographs showed. They were both clad in black leather jackets, with Ju Ae shown participating in a shooting drill alongside military officials.

There has been speculation that Ju Ae is being groomed as a potential leadership successor. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) last month told lawmakers there were signs that Kim’s daughter was providing input on policy matters, reflecting that she “was in the stage of being internally appointed successor.”

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe