Tessori sacked as PML-N stalwart Nehal Hashmi made Sindh governor

People, who came to Governor House for Iftar, bid farewell to outgoing Governor Kamran Tessori. (Right) Nehal Hashmi.

• President Zardari approves appointment

• Bilawal congratulates Hashmi, hopes for stronger federal-provincial coordination

• Tessori interprets his removal as ‘punishment’

• MQM-P expresses strong displeasure over removal

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government on Thursday removed Sindh governor Kamran Khan Tessori and appointed its senior leader Syed Nehal Hashmi as his replacement in a surprise move that drew a strong reaction from its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which complained that it had not been taken on board before the decision to remove its nominee from office, calling it a “grave mistake” by Islamabad and vowing to soon decide its course of action.

The decision was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office earlier in the day after a meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Mr Hashmi.

A brief statement issued by the PM Office said that PM Shehbaz met Mr Hashmi at the PM House and decided to nominate him as the governor of Sindh.

The premier then forwarded a summary in this regard to President Asif Ali Zardari for final approval. A video of the PM’s meeting with Mr Hashmi showed Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and PM’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah present on the occasion.

Later in the evening, President Zardari approved the appointment of Mr Hashmi as Sindh governor, acting on the advice of the prime minister under Articles 48 and 101 of the Constitution, a post on the Presidency’s X account said. It added: “The commission of appointment has been signed. He (Hashmi) will take [his] oath before the chief justice of the Sindh High Court.”

Tessori chooses to remain silent in ‘larger national interest’

Outgoing Sindh governor Kamran Khan Tessori believes that his removal from office may be linked to his initiatives, such as the Gul Plaza issue and the ‘Karachi Bachao Conference’, saying he knew who was behind the decision but would remain “politically silent in the larger national interest”.

Speaking to the media at the Governor House on Thursday, Mr Tessori said that if was punished for raising issues related to Gul Plaza and the ‘Karachi Bachao Conference’, he would continue to speak up for the city.

He remarked that he could reveal who had removed him and on whose instructions, but he chose not to do so.

The country’s economic stability, he added, was more important, noting that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir wanted Pakistan’s economy to prosper.

“For the sake of the country, I will keep my political language restrained,” he said.

Mr Tessori congratulated newly nominated Sindh governor Syed Nehal Hashmi, saying he had seen the news on TV channels and wished him success.

He urged Mr Hashmi to continue the initiatives launched during his tenure at the Governor House.

“No one remains in office forever,” he said, adding that he had never been a “mute, deaf or dummy governor” and did not want to be one.

He said when he assumed office, he had promised to serve the people of Karachi.

The outgoing governor thanked the business community, religious scholars, minority groups and other segments of society for supporting him in his initiatives.

He also expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Governor House for standing by him day and night.

Commenting on his political future, Mr Tessori said that “the party has just begun”, describing himself as a courageous person who would continue raising his voice for the city’s issues even after leaving office.

Mr Tessori also apologised to visitors who regularly attended Governor House events, saying that if a new governor assumed office on Friday, he would no longer be able to host them.

He expressed concern about the future of students enrolled in IT programmes launched under the Governor House initiatives, saying the incoming governor would decide how these projects would proceed.

He also thanked the media for highlighting the initiatives undertaken at the Governor House, saying that their support had helped the programmes gain recognition internationally.

MQM-P says decision taken without consulting it

The decision, which was announced in the first half of the day, remained a subject of debate in political circles throughout the day, with the most significant aspect of the discussion being the reaction of MQM-P, which expressed strong displeasure with the PML-N-led government and PM Shehbaz over the move.

Senior party leader Dr Farooq Sattar strongly criticised the federal government’s decision to remove Mr Tessori, terming it a “grave mistake” and alleging that the move was taken under pressure to appease influential feudal elements.

Speaking to the media at the Governor House, he said Mr Tessori had carried out extensive welfare work during his tenure and that the decision to remove him was made without consulting MQM-P.

He said the federal government had taken the step “behind the scenes” and had not taken the party into confidence.

“The federal government has committed a grave mistake by removing the Sindh governor without consulting MQM-P,” he said, adding that the move effectively meant that the government had bid farewell to its ally.

Dr Sattar said it would be morally difficult for MQM-P to continue to remain in the government after such a decision.

He added that he had conveyed his stance on the matter to the party’s convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and the party leadership. He said the MQM-P leadership would discuss the issue in a meeting and would announce its future course of action.

“If MQM-P does not treat this decision as a red line, the party’s political credibility will suffer irreparable damage,” he warned.

The party, in a formal reaction, also expressed surprise over the Centre’s decision and announced that it would decide its future course of action soon after the fresh move from the PML-N government.

“The party learned about the change of the Sindh governor through the media and was not taken into confidence by the federal government before the decision was made,” said the MQM-P spokesman in a brief statement.

“The federal government has not consulted MQM-P or taken it into confidence regarding the decision. The party will soon decide its course of action in response to the move.”

PPP welcomes appointment of Hashmi as Sindh governor

The PML-N’s other ally, the Sindh ruling party Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on the other hand welcomed the appointment of Mr Hashmi as the new governor, signalling a more conciliatory tone after the party had previously openly opposed Mr Tessori and repeatedly called on PM Shehbaz to remove him. In a statement, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari congratulated Mr Hashmi on his appointment as the new governor of Sindh, expressing hope that he would play an effective role in strengthening coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

He stressed that the office of the governor carried an important responsibility in supporting democratic institutions and ensuring cooperation among political stakeholders.

“Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi should perform his duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and play a role in strengthening democratic traditions while helping address public issues,” the PPP chairman said, adding that Mr Hashmi’s political experience would allow him to carry out his responsibilities effectively and responsibly.

Meanwhile, following his appointment as the Governor of Sindh by the federal government, PML-N leader Mr Hashmi landed here at the airport from Islamabad in the evening.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Mr Hashmi expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him, thanking PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari. He also extended his thanks to the people of Sindh, pledging to serve all citizens without discrimination.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and will strive to be a governor for all the people of Sindh, regardless of political or social differences. The position of governor is a constitutional office. As a governor, I will carry out my duties strictly in accordance with the Constitution,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026