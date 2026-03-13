Netanyahu warns Hezbollah to pay ‘heavy price’ for attacks on Israel

The Israeli prime minister has said that Hezbollah will pay a “heavy price” for its attacks on Israel and that the Iranians had built a system to “annihilate Israel through its proxies”, Al Jazeera reports.

He has claimed that Israel is now forging new alliances that had seemed like “pipe dreams” a few weeks ago, but did not go into detail about the next strikes on Iran.

Netanyahu has noted that they will not allow Iran to develop “existential threats” to his country.

The Israeli prime minister adds that Tel Aviv has achieved “great accomplishments” that will change the balance of power in the region and is becoming a regional power and in some areas, a “global power”.

He has also said Iran is the greatest threat to Israel and that they are in “historic times”.