E-Paper | March 12, 2026

FCC upholds SHC order on deceased employee quota

Nasir Iqbal Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 08:41am
A view of the new Federal Constitutional Court building in Islamabad. — Tanveer Shahzad/File
A view of the new Federal Constitutional Court building in Islamabad. — Tanveer Shahzad/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Wednesday rejected a set of appeals filed by the Sindh government challenging the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order regarding appointments under the deceased son/spouse quota, ruling that accrued rights of dependants cannot be taken away even if the relevant rule was subsequently struck down.

Headed by Justice Aamer Farooq, a two-judge FCC bench heard consolidated petitions filed by the province of Sindh against multiple orders passed by the SHC Circuit Court, Larkana, on different dates last year.

The dispute revolved around Rule 11-A of the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1974, which provided for appointments under the deceased son/spouse quota.

The respondents, namely Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Faiza and Saqib Javed, among others, were the spouses or children of deceased Sindh civil servants who had sought appointments under Rule 11-A of the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1974.

Observes accrued rights of dependants cannot be taken away, as Sindh govt cites Islamabad GPO case ruling

The Sindh government argued before the FCC that since the apex court, in the 2024 Islamabad GPO case, had struck down Rule 11-A, no appointments could be made thereafter. It contended that the respondents’ rights had not crystallised as appointment letters had not been issued in their favour.

The FCC observed that the crux of the controversy was whether, at the time the Supreme Court judgement was delivered, the right had already accrued in favour of the respondents.

Justice Aamer Farooq, who authored the verdict, noted that the event triggering the accrual of the right was the death of the civil servant. As and when the death of a civil servant occurs, one of the children or the spouse acquires the right to be appointed to the civil service.

Since the right had already accrued in favour of the private respondents, the SC judgement did not bar their appointment under the deceased employee children/spouse quota, the FCC observed.

It stated that it was settled law that SC judgements operate prospectively and not retrospectively. The court added that the process of application or issuance of a formal appointment letter constituted administrative acts.

The FCC clarified that procedural requirements could not defeat substantive rights. Since the right had accrued in favour of the private respondents, the SC judgement did not stand in the way of their appointment under the deceased employee children/spouse quota.

The court held that the death of the civil servant was the triggering event that created a right in favour of the spouse or children. The subsequent administrative processes of application and issuance of appointment letters were merely formalities that did not affect the substantive right that had already accrued.

Consequently, the FCC held that the petitions lacked merit and dismissed them. The court dismissed all petitions filed by the Sindh government and upheld the SHC directions for appointments under the deceased son/spouse quota.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe