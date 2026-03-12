E-Paper | March 12, 2026

US says Iran campaign cost $11 billion in six days: report

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 02:50am
The opening week of the war against Iran cost the United States more than $11.3 billion, lawmakers were told in a Pentagon briefing, AFP reports citing a New York Times report underscoring the pace at which the conflict is consuming weapons and resources.

The Times, citing unnamed sources familiar with Tuesday’s closed-door briefing, said members of Congress were told that the figure excludes many costs connected with the buildup to the strikes — suggesting the final tally for the first week could rise substantially.

Defence officials had previously told Congress that roughly $5.6bn worth of munitions were expended in just the first two days of fighting, according to US media — a burn rate far higher than earlier public estimates.

Iran Israel War

