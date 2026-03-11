Lebanon says war toll rises to 634 dead, more than 800,000 displaced

Lebanon says that the death toll in 10 days of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah during the Middle East war has reached 634, while more than 800,000 people have been registered as displaced, Reuters reports.

In updated figures, Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine has told a press conference that the death toll includes 91 children, while more than 1,500 people have been wounded.

Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed has said the number of displaced people who registered their names on a website affiliated with the ministry has reached some 816,000, including around 126,000 staying in collective shelters.