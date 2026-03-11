E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Lebanon says war toll rises to 634 dead, more than 800,000 displaced

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 10:04pm
Lebanon says that the death toll in 10 days of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah during the Middle East war has reached 634, while more than 800,000 people have been registered as displaced, Reuters reports.

In updated figures, Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine has told a press conference that the death toll includes 91 children, while more than 1,500 people have been wounded.

Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed has said the number of displaced people who registered their names on a website affiliated with the ministry has reached some 816,000, including around 126,000 staying in collective shelters.

Fire erupts in a building targeted by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on March 11. — AFP
Fire erupts in a building targeted by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on March 11. — AFP
