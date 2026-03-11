E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Shell declares force majeure to clients who buy Qatari LNG, sources say

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 06:17pm
Shell, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas trader, has declared force majeure on LNG cargoes it buys from QatarEnergy and sells to its clients worldwide, three sources told Reuters.

Qatar, the world’s second-largest exporter of LNG, announced a production halt at its 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) facility last week and declared force majeure on LNG shipments.

Shell declined to comment.

Other Qatari LNG buyers, including TotalEnergies and some Asian companies, have received force majeure notices from Qatar and told customers they would not be selling them Qatari LNG as long as the facilities remain shut, two other sources said.

A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London, the UK on February 2, 2023. — Reuters/File
A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London, the UK on February 2, 2023. — Reuters/File
