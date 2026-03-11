Iran threatens ‘economic centres, banks’ in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks

Iran says it might target “economic centres and banks” related to US and Israeli entities “in the region” after what it called an attack on an Iranian bank, Al Jazeera reports.

A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, a group described as IRGC-owned by the UN, said, “The enemy left our hands open to targeting economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime in the region.”

It warned that “people of the region should not be within a one kilometre radius of banks”.