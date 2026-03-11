E-Paper | March 11, 2026

‘NZ youngsters hungry for success in 2028 T20 World Cup’

Reuters Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

AHMEDABAD: New Zealand coach Rob Walter believes his young team will be back and hungry for success at the next Twenty20 World Cup on home soil after their bittersweet experience in the recently concluded edition.

The Black Caps played some fine cricket to get to Sunday’s final only to lose a fourth short-format World Cup title-decider in 11 years, going down to India by a thumping 96 runs at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Walter said he was proud of his players and sensed there was a real determination to finally land a short-format world title for New Zealand when they co-host the 2028 T20 World Cup with Australia.

“I think there’s a real hunger in the group, having sort of tasted the success here and fallen short,” he told reporters by video call before leaving Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

“I think there’s a real hunger as a group to work their way towards the World Cup in 2028, especially seeing as it’s a home World Cup.

“I’d expect a large number, if not all, of that group to be pushing hard to be part of the 2028 team, trying to go that one step further.”

The nine-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-finals, featuring Finn Allen’s record 33-ball century, was the highlight of the tournament, but Walter conceded that the final had left him with mixed feelings about the month in India and Sri Lanka.

“You’re always pretty proud of making a World Cup final,” he added. “I thought we played well when we needed to, and then obviously pretty disappointed we didn’t play our best cricket in the final. “So I suppose it’s a classic bittersweet moment. One, to play well to make the final, but then to just not be at our best on the last day of the tournament.”

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe