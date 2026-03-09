IEA urged joint release of emergency oil stocks at G7 online meeting: Japan

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama says that G7 ministers have held an online meeting to discuss the impact of the war on the markets, which saw oil markets soar to more than $119 a barrel, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking during a briefing, Katayama said the ⁠International ⁠Energy Agency (IEA) called for a coordinated release of ⁠emergency oil reserves during the meeting.

“IEA called for each country to do coordinated ⁠release of oil reserves,” Katayama ⁠said, as the ministers gathered online to discuss ⁠the impact of war ⁠in Iran on ⁠the markets.