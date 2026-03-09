E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Consulate team visits injured Pakistanis at Dubai’s Rashid Hospital

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 02:54pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, has visited Rashid Hospital to inquire about the health and well-being of Pakistani nationals who were injured due to falling debris from intercepted incoming missiles.

The consul general was accompanied by Community Welfare Attachés Imran Shahid and Junaid Murtaza.

Rashid Hospital’s Medical Director Dr Mansour Yousef briefed the delegation on the medical condition of the injured and the treatment being provided, the consulate said.

During the visit, the consul general met with the hospitalised Pakistani nationals Insaraul Haq Shabbir, Khurram Iqbal and Sheraz Ahmed, and conveyed his best wishes for their speedy recovery.

The consul general also assured the injured Pakistanis of the Consulate’s necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe