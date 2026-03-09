Consulate team visits injured Pakistanis at Dubai’s Rashid Hospital

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, has visited Rashid Hospital to inquire about the health and well-being of Pakistani nationals who were injured due to falling debris from intercepted incoming missiles.

The consul general was accompanied by Community Welfare Attachés Imran Shahid and Junaid Murtaza.

Rashid Hospital’s Medical Director Dr Mansour Yousef briefed the delegation on the medical condition of the injured and the treatment being provided, the consulate said.

During the visit, the consul general met with the hospitalised Pakistani nationals Insaraul Haq Shabbir, Khurram Iqbal and Sheraz Ahmed, and conveyed his best wishes for their speedy recovery.

The consul general also assured the injured Pakistanis of the Consulate’s necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.