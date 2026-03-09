Speculation grows over US forces’ redeployment from S. Korea to ME

Recent military movements in South Korea are raising questions over whether some United States Forces Korea assets could be redeployed to the Middle East as tensions between Washington and Tehran intensify.

The speculation comes as the conflict in the Middle East appears increasingly likely to drag on, potentially increasing demand for US military assets and prompting the Pentagon to draw on forces stationed overseas.

Such a scenario carries particular weight in Seoul. The “strategic flexibility” of USFK has become a sensitive issue since the Donald Trump administration’s return to office, with some observers warning that redeployments could temporarily reduce capabilities designed to deter North Korea.

Seoul and Washington remain silent on the matter, saying only that USFK is focused on the defence of South Korea, but emerging signs have drawn attention.

According to flight-tracking data and local reports, several US military transport aircraft that arrived at Osan late last month departed the base in early March.

Among them were at least two C-5 Galaxy aircraft — the US Air Force’s largest strategic airlifter — which landed at Osan in late February before departing on Feb 28 and March 2. Several C-17 Globemaster III aircraft also departed the base around the same period.

While C-17 aircraft routinely rotate through Osan as part of logistics operations, the presence of the much larger C-5 drew particular attention. According to the US Air Force, the aircraft is designed to transport heavy military equipment such as missile defense systems, including the Patriot interceptor battery.

Earlier reports also indicated that some Patriot batteries, missile defence systems previously stationed at other US bases in South Korea, had recently been relocated to Osan, adding to speculation that some of those assets may have been prepared for transport. The speculation has been reinforced by precedent.

The United States redeployed Patriot air defence assets from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East last year during heightened tensions with Iran, before returning them to South Korea later.

Taken together, these developments have fueled concerns that US military capabilities on the peninsula could be reduced if similar redeployments occur again. However, experts say the overall military impact would likely remain limited even if some systems were temporarily moved.—The Korea Herald/ANN

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026