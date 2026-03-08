13 terrorists killed in Bajaur, Bannu, DI Khan, Khyber, South Waziristan operations

Security forces have killed 13 terrorists in five separate operations across KP, the ISPR says.

According to ISPR, five terrorists were killed in the Bajaur district after an intense fire exchange when troops “effectively engaged the khawarij location” during an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

In two other encounters in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts, three terrorists “belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were successfully neutralised”, the press release said.

“Simultaneously, in two separate engagements in Khyber and South Waziristan districts, own troops effectively neutralised five more khawarij,” it added.

Read more here.