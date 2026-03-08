ANP, PPP demand withdrawal of oil price hike

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party and Pakistan Peoples Party have condemned the massive increase in prices of petroleum products and urged the federal government to reverse its decision in the larger public interest.

In their separate statements issued here on Saturday, ANP president Senator Aimal Wali Khan and PPP central general secretary Mohammad Humayun Khan termed the government’s decision to increase petroleum prices by up to Rs55 per litre as anti-people and warned it would trigger a fresh wave of inflation across the country.

Aimal Wali said though petroleum prices had risen in the international market, the petrol and diesel currently available in the country had been purchased at previous, lower rates.

Despite that, he said the government had imposed an immediate increase of Rs55 per litre, which he described as equivalent to dropping an “inflation bomb” on the public.

Expressing regret over the decision, the ANP chief said the government was already collecting around Rs100 per litre in the form of various taxes and levies on petroleum products. “Instead of providing relief to the people, placing an additional burden on them in such circumstances is extremely unfortunate and irresponsible,” he said.

Aimal Wali warned that the steep increase in petroleum prices would lead to a new wave of inflation, directly affecting ordinary citizens, labourers, farmers and the middle class.

He added that the prices of transport, food and other daily-use commodities would rise further, making life even more difficult for people who were already struggling with economic hardships.

Meanwhile, PPP general secretary Humayun Khan expressed serious concern over the recent increase in petroleum prices and rejected the decision, calling it a heavy burden on the people.

He said the increase of Rs55 per litre in petrol and diesel prices was a major economic burden on the public. Increasing petroleum prices for the second time during the holy month of Ramazan is extremely unfortunate and unfair to the people, he said.

Mr Khan stated that the increase would trigger a new wave of inflation, further raising the prices of essential commodities and increasing the hardships faced by the common man.

He added people were already suffering from severe inflation, and under such circumstances, the increase in petroleum prices was unacceptable. He demanded that the government immediately withdraw the decision.

Humayun Khan urged the government to take immediate and effective measures to control inflation and provide relief to the people.

Peshawar Press Club president M Riaz and others also expressed anguish over the hike in fuel prices and asked the government to withdraw the decision.

They said the government had already increased the petrol price by Rs8 and the hike of Rs55 had caused serious unrest among the poor. They feared the decision would lead to unprecedented price hike in the country.

Meanwhile, the Mansehra administration on Saturday launched a crackdown, fining and sealing dozens of petrol stations for various violations.

Assistant commissioners visited petrol stations to check hoarding and any artificial shortage in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.

Balakot assistant commissioner Hasrat Khan said flow of petroleum products in the market was as usual and none of the petrol stations was found involved in hoarding or charging prices higher than those set by the government.

A press release issued by the district administration said dozens of petrol stations in the Mansehra city and its suburbs were either sealed or fined for various violations other than hoarding or profiteering.

In Swabi, after the increase in the prices of petroleum products, the rate of LPG was also increased. Earlier, a 10kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs3,100, but it was being sold at Rs3,800 on Saturday in the local markets.

When asked about the sudden hike, the dealers said the LPG prices had taken an abrupt jump after the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

In Bajaur, the district administration on Saturday warned petrol pump owners of strict action if they were found hoarding and violating the official prices of petroleum products.

A team of the district administration led by Nawagai assistant commissioner Irshadul Haq paid a surprise visit to fuel stations, checked their gauges, and directed owners to avoid any wrongdoing, including hoarding or selling fuel above the official price.

According to a statement from the deputy commissioner’s office, the management of the fuel stations assured the visiting officials of observing official rates.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026