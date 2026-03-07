Iranian parliamentary speaker warns attack on desalination plant will invoke ‘a proportionate response’

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the US-Israeli strike on a desalination plant on Iran’s Qeshm island would invoke “a proportionate response”.

“The American-Zionist (Israeli) coalition’s breach of the Qeshm desalination plant was carried out with support from one of the air bases in the southern neighbouring countries,” Ghalibaf has written on X, terming the strike a “blatant crime”.

He adds that US military bases in the region have “become platforms for operations against Iran”.

“The origin of any attack will be the destination of our response,” he warns.