March 06, 2026

US seeks Ukraine’s support to fend off Iranian drones

AFP Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:28am
KYIV: The United States asked Ukraine for help to fend off Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered expert support to be given.

During Russia’s four-year invasion, Kyiv has developed a range of cheap and effective drone interceptors — aerial craft designed to hit incoming attack drones mid-air — that it says are world-leading.

Zelensky on Tuesday offered US allies in the Middle East a swap of some of their air defence missiles in exchange for those interceptors, which he said would better protect them from Iranian drone attacks.

“We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against ‘shaheds’ in the Middle East region,” Zelensky confirmed on X on Thursday, referring to the Iranian-designed drones also used by Russia.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

