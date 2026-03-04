France says planning G7 finance meeting on Middle East

France is planning a meeting of G7 finance ministers on the Middle East crisis, with central bankers also in attendance, the country’s Economy and Finance Minister, Roland Lescure said, according to AFP.

“I have spoken with various counterparts, in particular Scott Bessent, who is the US Treasury Secretary. And we agreed to hold a meeting which will take place at the beginning of next week,” he told Franceinfo radio.

“We want to let a week go by to see how the conflict develops, how the markets evolve. We’ll have the finance ministers and the central bank governors there as well.”

France currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, which also includes Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.