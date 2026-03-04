E-Paper | March 04, 2026

France says planning G7 finance meeting on Middle East

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 02:14pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

France is planning a meeting of G7 finance ministers on the Middle East crisis, with central bankers also in attendance, the country’s Economy and Finance Minister, Roland Lescure said, according to AFP.

“I have spoken with various counterparts, in particular Scott Bessent, who is the US Treasury Secretary. And we agreed to hold a meeting which will take place at the beginning of next week,” he told Franceinfo radio.

“We want to let a week go by to see how the conflict develops, how the markets evolve. We’ll have the finance ministers and the central bank governors there as well.”

France currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, which also includes Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe