WI, Zimbabwe squads stuck in India amid travel chaos

AFP Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:06am
KOLKATA: The West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket squads and support staff at the T20 World Cup have been stranded in India, unable to leave because of airspace closures and travel chaos caused by the war in the Middle East.

Both side exited the tournament on Sunday at the end of the Super Eights stage and had been scheduled to fly home from India via the United Arab Emirates.

But after Iran responded to an attack by the United States and Israel on Saturday by firing missiles and drones across the Gulf region, thousands of flights have been cancelled in the busy hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India,” Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement late Monday.

“The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes.”

Cricket West Indies said they were “working closely with the International Cricket Council, relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff”.

The ICC has its headquarters in Dubai, where the airport was damaged and numerous explosions have been in the past days.

The cricket world governing body said it had activated comprehensive contingency plans to safeguard everyone associated with the T20 World Cup.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

