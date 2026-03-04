E-Paper | March 04, 2026

England ‘not fearing anything’ against India, says Curran

AFP Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:09am
MUMBAI: England captain Harry Brook eyes a scoop during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, ahead of the semi-final against India. —Courtesy ECB
MUMBAI: England will go into their T20 World Cup semi-final against India with no fear, said all-rounder Sam Curran on Tuesday, adding that their first job would be to silence a raucous home crowd.

England will take on the favourites and hosts in front of 35,000 fiercely partisan fans in Mumbai on Thursday, with a place in the final against South Africa or New Zealand at stake.

The noise will be deafening at times in the cauldron-like confines of the Wankhede Stadium.

But Curran said that because he and many of his England team-mates — such as Will Jacks at Mumbai Indians — play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), they will not be fazed.

“It’s an experience as a young cricketer you dream of — playing India in the semi-final of a World Cup,” left-arm seamer Curran told reporters.

Curran was in the international wilderness a year ago but forced his way back into the England squad with eye-catching performances in T20 franchise leagues, including the IPL.

“India are a quality side but we’ve played a lot of cricket here. We know how to play on these grounds and we know what to expect,” he said. “The IPL, no question, has helped a lot. Having played in the ground many times, there’s not many unknowns.”

England experienced a hostile crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in their first match of the tournament when they beat Nepal in a final-ball thriller.

It was Curran who bowled the nerveless final “death” over, conceding just five runs when Nepal needed 10, to stave off an embarrassing defeat.

He then repeated the feat against Italy and has contributed with the bat from number six, scoring 149 runs so far with a best of 43 not out.

“We’re not fearing anything and I’m sure both teams are really excited by the challenge,” Curran said, adding England could judge how well they were playing by the volume of the fans.

“If the crowd are silent, England are probably going to be doing well. That’s our positive way of looking at it,” said Curran.

England, the twice former champions, will be confident of causing an upset having found form following a sketchy start to the tournament.

All-rounder Will Jacks has scored 191 runs down the order and captured seven wickets to earn four player-of-the-match awards, and captain Harry Brook, Tom Banton and Sam Curran have all made useful contributions with the bat.

“If there’s ever a time we want to play our perfect game, it’s probably Thursday night,” Curran told reporters. “We’ve all been chipping in at different times but we know in T20 cricket it probably just takes a couple of our guys to come good with bat and ball.”

It is the third T20 World Cup in a row that England will have played India in the semi-finals and each time the winners went on to lift the trophy. In 2022, England crushed India by 10 wickets in Adelaide and went on to beat Pakistan in the Melbourne final. Two years ago India won in Guyana by a similarly dominant 68 runs before downing South Africa in Barbados.

South Africa face New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday. The final will take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

“I guess this is what the last four or five weeks have been building for,” said Curran. “And hopefully we can take one more step towards the final.”

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

