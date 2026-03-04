E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Shaheens, Lions series called off

APP Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 07:55am
ABU DHABI: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that the ongoing series between Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions in Abu Dhabi has been called off.

The decision was mutually agreed following ongoing security developments in the Middle East region and after consultations between the two Boards, said a press release issued by the ECB.

In light of the escalating situation in Abu Dhabi and the wider region, it has also been decided that there will be no further play in the series, which comprised three T20 matches and five 50-over matches, the Board said.

Commenting on the development, the Pakistan Cricket Board that safety, security and well-being of the players and support staff remain the highest priority for the PCB.

The PCB remains in constant contact with the team management and players to ensure appropriate measures are in place to bring team back to Pakistan, it added.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

