Amirreza stars in National Open polo

Published March 4, 2026
LAHORE: Master Paints/Diamond Paints defeated BN Polo 12-9 in a high-scoring opening match of the National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club here on Tuesday.

Iranian professional Amirreza Behbudi delivered a standout performance, scoring six goals. He was ably supported by Facundo Retamar, who netted five goals, while Sufi Muhammad Haroon Bin Haris contributed one goal.

For BN Polo, Lao Abelenda fought valiantly, scoring five goals. Titu Ruiz Guinazu added three to keep his side in contention, while Ibrahim Khalil chipped in with one.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

