E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Urea sales fall 41pc in two months

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 07:29am
KARACHI: Urea sales plunged 28 per cent year-on-year and rose 15 per cent month-on-month to 250,000 tonnes in February.

The MoM recovery reflects normalisation in buying activity after exceptionally weak offtake in January, which followed heavy advance purchases in December 2025 (1.36m tonnes), keeping overall demand relatively soft.

Sales of urea during January-February stood at 468,000 tonnes, down by 41pc.

Muhammad Abdur Rafay of Topline Securities said discounts offered by selected manufacturers remained the same in February, with Engro Fertiliser offering Rs100-150 per bag, the same as the previous month.

Meanwhile, Fauji Fertiliser did not offer any discounts for the second consecutive month.

Total DAP sales in February were 79,000 tonnes, as compared to 40,000 tonnes in February 2025. In 2M2026, total DAP sales were 118,000 tonnes, up by 17pc YoY. The closing inventory of DAP was around 273,000 tonnes in February.

Mr Rafay says urea sales to remain stable in 2026, with easing seasonal demand and aggressive discount-led push sales.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
