Sales of cement fall, urea surge in November

KARACHI: Domestic sales of cement posted an uptick of 2.23 per cent year-on-year to 3.549 million tonnes in November, reflecting a mild recovery in construction activities.

Meanwhile, exports re­­gistered a sharp decline of 26.53pc to 590,183 ton­nes from 803,258 tonnes due to closure of borders with Af­­ghanistan. Exports dec­l­i­ned by around 23pc in Oct­ober and 15pc in Septe­m­ber.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), total cement despatches (local sales and exports) during November dipped to 4.14m tonnes from 4.275m tonnes.

Exports from North-based mills were almost nil in November due to the closure of Pak-Afghan borders since the end of October. Exports from the South shrank by 7pc to 590,021 tonnes in November from 634,993 tonnes.

During 5MFY26, total cement despatches (dome­stic and exports) were 21.445m tonnes, a jump of 11.54pc from 19.226m tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

Rabia Yousuf of Topline Securities said that total cement capacity utilisation in November was estimated at 56pc versus 60pc in November and 67pc in October.

Urea sales surge

Meanwhile, urea sales surged 133pc month-on-month and 25pc year-on-year to 817,000 tonnes in November, signalling improved agriculture activity coupled with discounts offered by select manufacturers.

Total DAP sales fell 1pc to 216,000 tonnes MoM and 14pc YoY in November. In 11M2025, total DAP offtake was 1.2m tonnes, down by 17pc YoY. Urea offtake declined 4pc to 5.37m tonnes in 11M2025 compared to 5.58m tonnes.

