Qatar refutes Bloomberg report, says Patriot interceptor missiles ‘well-stocked’

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 11:22am
Qatar has refuted a Bloomberg report that claimed that the Gulf state was running short on interceptor missiles to shoot down incoming attacks from Iran.

A statement by Qatar’s International Media Office read: “Contrary to reporting by Bloomberg on Monday evening, the inventory of Patriot interceptor missiles held by the Qatar Armed Forces has not been depleted and remains well-stocked.”

It further termed the report as “false information”, adding that publishing it without verification was deeply irresponsible.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, had reported: “The UAE has requested assistance from its allies with medium-range air defence, while Qatar has asked for help to counter drone attacks — which have emerged as a greater threat than ballistic missiles — the people added.

“Qatar’s stocks of Patriot interceptor missiles will last four days at the current rate of use, according to an internal analysis seen by Bloomberg News.”

Iran Israel War

