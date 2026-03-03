Qatar refutes Bloomberg report, says Patriot interceptor missiles ‘well-stocked’

Qatar has refuted a Bloomberg report that claimed that the Gulf state was running short on interceptor missiles to shoot down incoming attacks from Iran.

A statement by Qatar’s International Media Office read: “Contrary to reporting by Bloomberg on Monday evening, the inventory of Patriot interceptor missiles held by the Qatar Armed Forces has not been depleted and remains well-stocked.”

It further termed the report as “false information”, adding that publishing it without verification was deeply irresponsible.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, had reported: “The UAE has requested assistance from its allies with medium-range air defence, while Qatar has asked for help to counter drone attacks — which have emerged as a greater threat than ballistic missiles — the people added.

“Qatar’s stocks of Patriot interceptor missiles will last four days at the current rate of use, according to an internal analysis seen by Bloomberg News.”