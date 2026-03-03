Trump says US ‘not where we want to be’ on highest end weapon stockpiles

President Donald Trump said the United States was “not where we want to be” in terms of its stockpiles of the highest end weapons, as American forces deploy large quantities of munitions against Iran, AFP reports.

“At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be,” he wrote on Truth Social, adding the US has sufficient “medium and upper medium grade” weapons.

“Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!),” he added, referring to the “medium and upper medium grade” weapons.