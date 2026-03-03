Israel army says will strike Evin area of Tehran

The Israeli military has said on Monday it plans to strike the Evin area in Tehran, warning residents to leave the designated zone, reports AFP.

“The military will soon strike the Evin area of Tehran, in the Broadcasting Authority compound, as marked on the map,” the military said in a Farsi-language post on X.

“In the coming hours, the (Israeli military) will operate in the area, as it has in recent days throughout Tehran, to strike military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime,” it added, showing an attached map of the targeted area.