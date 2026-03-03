PHOTOS: Tehran neighbourhood in ruins amid US-Israeli strikes on Iran Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 12:54am 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Residents stand in a street beside damaged residential buildings near Niloufar Square in Tehran, Iran on March 2. — AFP Two men walk past destroyed cars near Niloufar Square in Tehran, Iran on March 2. — AFP Firefighters stand next to the rubble of residential buildings near Niloufar Square in Tehran, Iran on March 2. — AFP A firefighter stands on the rubble of residential buildings near Niloufar Square in Tehran, Iran on March 2. — AFP