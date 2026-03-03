E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Drone hits fuel tank terminal in Abu Dhabi, situation contained: govt

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 12:43am
AFP reports that a drone has struck a fuel tank terminal in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi and caused a fire, though operations have not been impacted, authorities say, as Iran strikes more oil facilities on its third day of Gulf attacks.

“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded today to a fire resulting from the targeting of a Musaffah fuel tank terminal by a drone. The situation was promptly contained. No injuries were reported and there was no impact on operations,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office has said in a statement.

Iran Israel War

