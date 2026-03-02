E-Paper | March 03, 2026

We agree on urgent need for restraint, de-escalation, says PM Shehbaz after phone call with Kuwait’s crown prince

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 10:50pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he had a telephone conversation with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and “conveyed my heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives as a result of the attacks on Kuwait during the ongoing crisis in the Middle East”.

The premier said in a post on X that he also “reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the brotherly people of Kuwait during this difficult time”.

“We agreed on the urgent need for restraint, de-escalation and a return to diplomacy amid heightened tensions aggravated by Israel’s attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory strikes against various brotherly Gulf nations, including Kuwait,” he added.

Iran Israel War

